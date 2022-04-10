Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $13.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

NYSE:SWN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.19. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

