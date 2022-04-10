Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $785.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $768.78 on Friday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $713.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $763.45.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Equinix by 5.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Equinix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.