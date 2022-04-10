12,684 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.