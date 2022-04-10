National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SAP by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $108.47 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

