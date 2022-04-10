National Asset Management Inc. Sells 753 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE NI opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

