National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EGP stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.15 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.80.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.