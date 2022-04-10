Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

