Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LIND. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $757.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $50,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,961. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

