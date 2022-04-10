StockNews.com Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.32.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,411,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.