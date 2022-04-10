Timken (NYSE:TKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Timken continues to pursue strategic acquisitions in a bid to broaden portfolio and capabilities across diverse markets, with focus on bearings, adjacent power transmission products and related services. Its diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Betting on the growing demand for renewable energy, the company has been strengthening its wind and solar businesses. However, cost inflation and supply chain disruptions will likely hurt results this year as well. Timken expects to offset these impacts with pricing actions and operational excellence initiatives. It has been adding to its inventory to meet the high customer demand and to accommodate for supply chain issues, which will help in mitigating the supply chain constraints and inefficiencies.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Timken by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Timken by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

