Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.60.

Shares of PG opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $152.24. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

