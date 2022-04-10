Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Enfusion alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.