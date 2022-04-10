BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Sells $2,359,969.68 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,890,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,944,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

