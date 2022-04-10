Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $2,025,658.80 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 758,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Verint Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Verint Systems by 122.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

