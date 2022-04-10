Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Innovate worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Innovate in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Innovate stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. Innovate Corp has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.83.
INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating).
