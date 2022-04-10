Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Innovate worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Innovate during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Innovate in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innovate stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. Innovate Corp has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

