Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MC opened at $44.72 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

