Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 254 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.80).

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Ninety One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.