Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 254 ($3.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 215 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.80).
Ninety One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
