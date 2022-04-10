Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.85

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 3981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

