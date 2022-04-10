Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,137 ($14.91) to GBX 1,300 ($17.05) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,442.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.92. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,241.50 ($16.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,586.99 ($20.81).
About Plus500 (Get Rating)
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.
Further Reading
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.