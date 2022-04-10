Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,137 ($14.91) to GBX 1,300 ($17.05) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,442.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.92. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,241.50 ($16.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,586.99 ($20.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.59. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

