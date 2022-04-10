Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 70.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 334,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 137,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.