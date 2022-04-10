Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on PENN. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

