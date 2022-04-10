Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEES opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

