Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Brinker International worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 384.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Brinker International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $1,257,955. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

