Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,019 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $194,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $77.61 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

