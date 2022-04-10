Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Domo worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 18.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Domo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

DOMO opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $5,341,151 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

