Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 173,978 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NN were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NN by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NN by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other NN news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 18,800 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $110.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. NN had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

