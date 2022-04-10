TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of TimkenSteel worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:TMST opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $932.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

