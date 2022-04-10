Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Down 5.4%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. 996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 272,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $884.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

