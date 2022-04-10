Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the lowest is $4.26. Celanese reported earnings per share of $3.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $15.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $16.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $16.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of CE opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.91. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

