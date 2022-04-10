Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.16. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Itron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Itron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.28. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

