Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.12. 15,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $571.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.05.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
