Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.12. 15,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,065,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $571.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $2,394,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 102.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 32.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,572 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

