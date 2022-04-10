Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 4.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.20. 364,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,684,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

