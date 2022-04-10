Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Sells 48,051 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

