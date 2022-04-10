Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Sells 48,051 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
