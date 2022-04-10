Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 225,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,100.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

JELD stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

