Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Sells $5,403,652.80 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DKS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.