Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 8.66. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 5.82 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

