Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $645.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $620.00 to $645.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $567.93.

COST stock opened at $600.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $538.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.14. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $359.60 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

