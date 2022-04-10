America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $191.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $523.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

