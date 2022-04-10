National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 347,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 97.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 524,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 258,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
OGI opened at $1.48 on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
