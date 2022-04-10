National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 138 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.
MTN opened at $244.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.96 and its 200-day moving average is $306.03. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.25%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.
About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.