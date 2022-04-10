Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 34,744 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,433,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.