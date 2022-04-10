National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $45,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $236.07 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

