National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 854 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HI opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

