RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 4.5% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.86. 36,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,373,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

RLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.