Douglas A. Pepper Buys 175,169 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.96.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.