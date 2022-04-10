Insider Buying: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,687,064.43 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 255,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 17,379 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,539.36.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,178,904.48.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $94.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $147,150,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

