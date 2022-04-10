Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $15,603,002.92 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95.

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total transaction of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $311.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 51,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

