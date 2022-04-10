Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $15,603,002.92 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95.
- On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70.
- On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $46,627,368.15.
- On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total transaction of $5,876,052.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $5,335,197.36.
- On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00.
Eli Lilly and stock opened at $311.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $314.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 51,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
