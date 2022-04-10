Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.55 ($35.77).

EVK opened at €24.40 ($26.81) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.52. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($36.23).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

