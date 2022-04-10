Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of FORA stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Forian has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45.
In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $36,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 6,827 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $45,604.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,429 shares of company stock worth $204,581 in the last quarter.
Forian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.
