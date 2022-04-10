KeyCorp Raises California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $51.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRC. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $45.72 on Friday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,513,577 shares of company stock worth $70,272,384. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

